Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 410,620 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410,620 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 10.7% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Duke Energy worth $160,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.54. 97,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

