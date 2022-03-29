Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 599,470 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd cut its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 599,470 shares during the period. Ameren accounts for about 11.8% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.77% of Ameren worth $176,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $92.19. 68,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.86. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $92.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

