Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $76.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.60 million to $101.50 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $9.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 736.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $622.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.20 million to $671.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

MARA stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 4.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $20,731,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after buying an additional 247,999 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

