Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) to announce $24.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.82 billion to $30.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $22.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $117.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.44 billion to $146.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $118.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.04 billion to $140.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,222,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,697,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 975,983 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.