Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Position Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 18.4% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

