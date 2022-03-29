Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Marin Software stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.04. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 726,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 294,050 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 93,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 48,880 shares during the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

