Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Marin Software stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.04. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%.
Marin Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.