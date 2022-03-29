Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) recently:
- 3/22/2022 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/26/2022 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “
- 2/23/2022 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $35.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $362.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 643.70% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
