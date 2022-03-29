Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) recently:

3/22/2022 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2022 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

2/23/2022 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $362.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 643.70% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 370,981 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,276,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.