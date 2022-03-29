Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.47) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.69) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 231.13 ($3.03).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 160.25 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 106.23. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.45).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.