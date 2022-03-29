MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $465.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

