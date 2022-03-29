Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.06

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.06 and last traded at $123.98, with a volume of 6553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.06.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $1,326,015.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,937. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Matson by 5,981.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,447 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Matson by 72,124.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after buying an additional 626,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,414,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,136,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Matson by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

