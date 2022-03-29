Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) will report $430.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.00 million and the lowest is $420.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $392.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

MAXR opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 49.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

