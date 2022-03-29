McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.17-3.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to ~$6.51-6.63, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.56 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.170-$3.220 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 452,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,440.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 155,274 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 147,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

