McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, RTT News reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.170-$3.220 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.17-3.22 EPS.

MKC stock opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.