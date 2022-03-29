McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.17-3.22 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.