McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading Down 0.5%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 1,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

McCoy Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

