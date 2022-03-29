MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Shares Down 8.1%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 217,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 679,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$44.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

MediPharm Labs Company Profile (TSE:LABS)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.