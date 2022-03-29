Meme (MEME) Market Cap Tops $11.47 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005566 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001096 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00027961 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.36 or 0.00787456 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

