Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the February 28th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,873,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2,075.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 759,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 724,794 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Meritor stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.53. 58,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,559. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Meritor has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

