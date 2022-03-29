MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in MetLife by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

MET stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

