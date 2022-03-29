Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.25. Microchip Technology posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Emfo LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

