Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 312.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,094 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 8.6% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,796 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 234,310 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $78,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 18,736 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $231.10 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

