Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.9% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,096,736 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $368,854,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,624,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,936 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.61 and its 200 day moving average is $310.80. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $231.10 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

