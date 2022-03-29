Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 780 ($10.22) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.87% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MIDW stock opened at GBX 610 ($7.99) on Wednesday. Midwich Group has a 1-year low of GBX 420 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 839.20 ($10.99). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 594.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The stock has a market cap of £541.29 million and a P/E ratio of 44.20.

About Midwich Group (Get Rating)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

