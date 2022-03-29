Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 780 ($10.22) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.87% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of MIDW stock opened at GBX 610 ($7.99) on Wednesday. Midwich Group has a 1-year low of GBX 420 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 839.20 ($10.99). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 594.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The stock has a market cap of £541.29 million and a P/E ratio of 44.20.
About Midwich Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.