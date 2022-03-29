Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Shares Down 3.2%

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60. 376,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 670,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$267.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71.

In other news, Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,331,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,228,912. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $65,500.

Minera Alamos Company Profile (CVE:MAI)

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

