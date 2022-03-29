Molten Ventures’ (GROW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($17.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.64% from the company’s current price.

Shares of GROW stock opened at GBX 753 ($9.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 734.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 898.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Molten Ventures has a 52-week low of GBX 572 ($7.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,190 ($15.59).

In related news, insider Martin Davis acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.69) per share, with a total value of £21,149.20 ($27,703.96).

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

