Monero Classic (XMC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,815.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $9,815.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.51 or 0.00465694 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

