Monero (XMR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $167.37 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $222.51 or 0.00465694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $4.03 billion and approximately $167.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,099,867 coins. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

