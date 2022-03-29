Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.78. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $47.78, with a volume of 179,051 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,179,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,703,000 after buying an additional 330,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,253,000 after purchasing an additional 413,967 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after purchasing an additional 735,554 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,756 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 756,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.