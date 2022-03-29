Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 33,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

CAF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,122. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.