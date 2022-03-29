Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Short Interest Update

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCAE opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

