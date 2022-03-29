MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for 3.3% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $23,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

MSCI stock traded up $10.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.58. 22,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,861. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.12. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.23 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

