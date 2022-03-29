Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 321.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Murphy USA worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUSA opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.85. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $202.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.73%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

