N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NABL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61. N-able has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that N-able will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,022,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in N-able by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,127,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after purchasing an additional 529,742 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $46,160,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $42,656,000.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

