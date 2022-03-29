NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.29

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.29 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 44.10 ($0.58). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 44.10 ($0.58), with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.29. The stock has a market cap of £20.85 million and a PE ratio of -24.50.
About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)
