Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $507,627.57

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $507,627.57 and approximately $19,984.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

