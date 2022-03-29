Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 143.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 312.2% higher against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $95,451.12 and $8,174.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,661,796 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

