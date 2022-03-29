National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED stock opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $93.13.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

