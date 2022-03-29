National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,300,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,489,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.56.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.67 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

