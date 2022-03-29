National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $294.95 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.17 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.54.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.35.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

