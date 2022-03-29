National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.45. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $162.04.

