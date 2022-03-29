National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 58.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $168.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.42.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.