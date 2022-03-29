National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 10,427 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 111.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $209.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.47 and a 1-year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.