National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 22,879 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.36.

Shares of RGA opened at $111.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average is $110.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

