National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 32,187 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Evergy by 117.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Evergy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.