National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 44,185 Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.13% of Docebo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Docebo by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.78 and a beta of 2.36. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

