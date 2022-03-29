National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in NetEase by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NetEase by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.16. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

