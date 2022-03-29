National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 12,668 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS opened at $195.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.87. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $176.31 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.