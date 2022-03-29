National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 13,508 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Members Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Shares of ETN opened at $154.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $137.56 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.79 and a 200 day moving average of $160.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

