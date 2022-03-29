National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 6,888 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $280.24 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.02 and its 200-day moving average is $309.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

