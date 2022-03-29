National Bank of Canada FI Invests $2.18 Million in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 302,560 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.12% of Hudbay Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,057 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,545 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $4,459,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 428.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 425,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $2,133,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.11. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

